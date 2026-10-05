Government of SVG begins the process of returning lands in Union Island previously acquired by the state

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has begun the process of returning lands in Campbell, Union Island, that were previously acquired by the State for a proposed development project.

A release from the Agency for Public Information, API, said the move marks an important step in restoring ownership of the affected properties to people who are legally entitled to them.

The release said some parcels of land have already been conveyed, while work continues to ensure the full transfer of the remaining lands.

The Attorney General’s Chambers says the process of returning the lands will be carried out in a structured and transparent manner. Ownership claims will be carefully reviewed to ensure each parcel is returned to its rightful owner.

Former landowners, and persons claiming through them, are required to submit documents that establish their interest in the affected properties.

Individuals making claims should provide:

Their full name and current contact information;

Details to identify the parcel or parcels being claimed;

Deeds, conveyances, title documents, survey plans, or other proof of ownership; and

Probate documents, letters of administration, or other evidence of legal entitlement where the original owner is deceased.

The Attorney General’s Chambers stressed that all submissions will be verified against available land records. The submission of documents alone does not guarantee entitlement.

Those affected by the acquisition are encouraged to begin the verification process as soon as possible.

Guidance is also being offered by the Attorney General’s Chambers to assist claimants. The Chambers can be contacted at ag@gov.vc or (784) 457-2807 for more information.

The release says updates will be provided as the review process advances and additional transfers are completed.

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