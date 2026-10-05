Minister John highlights prayer’s role in uniting Vincentians as prayer stations open across Kingstown

Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs Hon Shivern John has highlighted the importance of Prayer, as Vincentians engage in activities to observe a National Day of Prayer.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Minister John noted that Prayer encourages unity.

Minister John said there will be prayer stations around Kingstown today.

Chairman of the National Day of Prayer Committee, Pastor Al Blake outlined some of the activities that are taking place today.

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