WPP GENERAL SURGERY MISSION

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is this week hosting its first mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2019.

World Pediatric Project (WPP) Director for the Eastern Caribbean, Jaqueline Brown King, said the General Surgery Mission began on Sunday with a clinic at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Brown- King said during Sunday’s Clinic they saw a total of 41 children from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other regional countries.

During this week, Mrs. Brown- King said they are scheduled to conduct a total of nineteen surgeries as part of the General Surgery Mission and thus far the mission is progressing very well.







