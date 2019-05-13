ROTARY HEARING

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent South is collaborating with the with the Ministry of Health and the Starkey Hearing Foundation for the second year to provide medical services to persons who have deficiencies with hearing.

A release from the Club says the Starkey Hearing Foundation Mission Clinic is being held at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Some 180 patients are expected to receive medical attention at the clinic which will end today.

Last year, approximately three hundred patients benefited from the clinic, through the provision of hearing aides and batteries among other things.

The Starkey Hearing Foundation was founded by Bill Austin in 1984. And, Mr. Austin and his wife are also involved in this year’s Clinic.







