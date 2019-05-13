The Gender Affairs Division within the Ministry of Social Development, will hold its Annual Orientation for the Single Parents Programme next week.

The session is set to take place on Wednesday May 15th at 9:00 a.m. at the Fisheries Conference Room.

Over forty Single Heads of Households are expected to be enrolled in the programme for the 2019 cohort.

The Division said the objective of the orientation session is to sensitize the participants about the programme: its purpose and expectations.







