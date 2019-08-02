MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Richland Park beat Mesopotamia 6-nil on Wednesday in the Under-16 of the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field.

Devonte Joseph netted a hat-trick, and there was a goal each by Ellon Thomas, Kayo Primus, and Terrique Stephens.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, Carierre will meet Mesopotamia in the Under-16 Division. At 2:30, Sharpes will play against WAC-KANDA of Carierre, then Enhams will oppose West Kingstown at 4:30, in the second Knock-Out semi-final

Matches will be played at the Cane End Playing Field.







