MCKIE COMMENDS CARIFESTA DELEGATION

Minister of Culture, Cecil Mckie has commended the delegation currently in Trinidad and Tobago representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at CARIFESTA 14.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Minister Mckie said he travelled to Trinidad and Tobago with the delegation for the launch of CARIFESTA and he is confident that they are representing the country well at the Festival.

He said the delegation also hosted a very successful Vincy Night Showcase last weekend, with eight booths at CARIFESTA, showcasing this country’s unique culture.







