PUBLIC SPEAKING FINALISTS

The Finals of the 2019 Lions Club South/FLOW Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition are set to take place here this week.

The six Finalists are:

Rishona James –Girls High School

Eldonte Samuel– Bishop’s College Kingstown

Danielson Ferguson– St. Vincent Grammer School

Sharyan Bowman– Mountain View Adventist Academy

Vickron Alexander-Union Island Secondary School

Stephen Lavia– Intermediate High School

The Finalists will discuss the topic: Should individuals who claim to be LGBTQ be afforded all Human Rights prescribed under International Law?

The Finals will take place at the Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday October 23rd at 7 p.m. The winning School will receive the Lion Michael DeFreitas challenge trophy, as well as other prizes and scholarships.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related