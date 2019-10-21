THANKSGIVING SERVICE

As celebrations continue to mark the 40th Anniversary of Independence, Vincentians have been urged to reflect on the blessings which God has bestowed on the nation over the last forty years.

The appeal came from Pastor Shane Franklyn of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, as he delivered the sermon at a Service of Thanksgiving held here yesterday, as part of the 40th Anniversary celebrations.

Pastor Shane Franklyn of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, delivering the sermon at a Service of Thanksgiving, held yesterday at the Kingstown Methodist Church.

Churches across the nation came together to host the event, with the theme: With Strength Honour and Dignity, We Stand Resolute at 40 and Beyond.

During the Service, prayers were said for the State, Peace and Unity, as well as for the Family, Youth, Crime and Violence.







