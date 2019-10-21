PUBLIC SPEAKING FINALISTS

The Finals of the 2019 Lions Club South/FLOW Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition are set to take place here this week.
The six Finalists are:
Rishona James –Girls High School
Eldonte Samuel– Bishop’s College Kingstown
Danielson Ferguson– St. Vincent Grammer School
Sharyan Bowman– Mountain View Adventist Academy
Vickron Alexander-Union Island Secondary School
Stephen Lavia– Intermediate High School
The Finalists will discuss the topic: Should individuals who claim to be LGBTQ be afforded all Human Rights prescribed under International Law?
The Finals will take place at the Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday October 23rd at 7 p.m. The winning School will receive the Lion Michael DeFreitas challenge trophy, as well as other prizes and scholarships.
