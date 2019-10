The Renewal at 40 Committee said a major fireworks presentation is being planned in celebration of this country’s 40th anniversary of independence on October 27th.

Committee Member, Rodney Small, said the event dubbed: ‘11:59 – The Countdown’, will be a national birthday countdown for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Mr. Small said the countdown will be preceded by a birthday party on Saturday at the Geest Shed, with the theme: ‘Pan, Soca, Salsa’.







