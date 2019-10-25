EXPO OPENS

Large crowds are expected to converge on the Geest Terminal in Kingstown from this weekend, as Vincentians seek to take in the display of locally produced goods and services at the 2019 Everything Vincy Expo.

The Expo, which is being held from today Friday, October 25th to Thursday 31, was officially opened last night.

Addressing last night’s opening, Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark, said the Agency is proud of the success of the event, which is now into its third year.

Ms Mark said there has been a significant increase in the number of Exhibitors and the products and services being displayed.

Persons attending the Expo will be able to enjoy cultural performances and other forms of entertainment, over the next seven days.







