COX LECTURE

Vincentian, Dr. Richard Byron-Cox, is scheduled to deliver a lecture at Cuba’s premier tertiary learning institution, the University of Havana.

Dr. Byron-Cox who is an international law and relations specialist, as well as a Diplomat, Linguist and United Nations expert on sustainable development, says that while he has lectured at prestigious universities around world, the invitation is very special for many reasons.

He expressed his admiration for Cuba’s commitment to the anti-colonial and anti-apartheid struggles; its provision of support in many areas especially education and health to developing countries; and its significant contributions in many fields to the upliftment of his homeland St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the latest being the construction of the AIA.

The lecture, which Dr. Byron-Cox will deliver in Spanish is on the topic, “Cuba: An important part of Our Caribbean.”

And, His Excellency Ellsworth John, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ resident Ambassador to Cuba, has indicated that the lecture has been incorporated as part of His Embassy’s official programme in Cuba to the celebrate 40th Anniversary of this country’s independence.

In this regard Ambassador John stated that the embassy of St. Vincent and the Grenadine will facilitate the simultaneous translation of the lecture from Spanish into English, as well as promote the event within the diplomatic corps.

Apart from students and lecturers; top officials of the Cuban government and the entire diplomatic corps have been invited to attend the lecture which will take place at the University’s main campus on 4th November.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related