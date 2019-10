Yesterday, in the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship, Sea and Airport/CWSA Combined defeated DIGI/Health Combined 28-23 at the Kingstown Netball Center, in New Montrose.

In an earlier match, the Ministry of Education/Teachers Combined beat Massy Stores 36-17.

The Championship will continue next Tuesday at the same venue.







