Yesterday afternoon, in the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, DESCO narrowly defeated Je Belles FC 2-1 at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

Sampson Mc Dowall and Keithron Pope netted for DESCO, while TRE-ZINE Da-Souza scored for Jebelles FC.

This afternoon at 4:15, SV United FC will face Owia United FC in another Club Division Group “A” encounter also at the Chilli Playing Field, in Georgetown.







