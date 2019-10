Kebez Pride and Joy and Hill 16 Youth played to a 1-1 Draw, in the Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

Pamenos Browne scored for Kebez Pride and Joy, while Twerone Stephens converted for Hill 16 Youth. The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon.







