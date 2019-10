Two matches will be played tomorrow afternoon, in the Knock out Competition of the Caesar’s Real Estate/HAIROUN/FLOW Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championships at the Greggs Playing Field.

At 12:30, Caesar’s Real Estate Nar Fren Dem will meet Rasfarco, and at 3:00, Israel Bruce Chambers Smashers will oppose the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.







