POLICE-MASKS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has received a donation of 200 face masks from the Amalgamated Security Services Limited, ASSL, (St. Vincent) Limited.

The donation was handed over to the Police Force on Monday by Retired Acting Commissioner of Police, Reynold Hadaway.

Mr. Hadaway noted that the Company which is based in Trinidad and Tobago has been in existence for over 30 years. He said, over that period, the ASSL has made several donations to Police Forces in the region including the local constabulary.

Mr. Hadaway said the donation was made as part of a regional effort by the ASSL, to assist front line workers within the Police Forces in the region, to help to protect them against possible infection with the Coronavirus, as they carry out their daily task of safeguarding national security.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the local Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John thanked Mr. Hadaway and the ASSL for the donation. He recalled that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has over the years received various donations from the company.

Commissioner John said the masks will help to safeguard Police Officers as they carry out their duties, during this period.







