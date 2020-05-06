POLICE COVID-19

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said it will continue to put measures in place to improve the capacity of police officers to respond to issues involving Covid-19.

That’s according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Christopher Benjamin, while speaking on NBC’s Face to face programme yesterday morning.

ACP Benjamin said it is imperative that police officers be empowered to face the security challenges that are emerging as a result of the pandemic. He also said officers must also be equipped with the tools necessary to perform their duties.







