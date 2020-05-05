TESTING POSITIVE AND MANAGING COVID 19

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is reminding Vincentians that if someone tests positive for COVID – 19 that this does not mean that the person will die.

This statement was made by Counselor at the Mental Health Centre, Elleaka Mathews. Miss Mathews said people have a right to be concerned and vigilant as it relates to the Novel Coronavirus but once they practice the health safety guidelines which have been put in place to manage the pandemic, they will be fine.

She is also encouraging people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 not to get depressed but to take positive steps towards their own recovery.

Miss Mathews is also encouraging people to contact the professionals who will be able to assist them.







