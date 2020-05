The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is advising Vincentians to begin putting their Hurricane preparedness plans in place in anticipation of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA, Garth Saunders said the CWSA will also be putting measures in place to ensure that everyone has access to clean water during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.







