Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence is appealing to Vincentians to protect and preserve the Biodiversity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement during a Zoom Symposium earlier this week, to commemorate World Environment Day 2020 which is being observed today, June 5th.

The theme for this year’s symposium which was hosted by the National Environmental Days Commemoration Committee was “Biodiversity – Our Solutions are in Nature”.

Mr. Providence said because of this country’s rich biodiversity, Vincentians were able to survive the extreme dry spell because the trees in the forests were able to trap some water which was then distributed to customers of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA).

He added that the country’s rich biodiversity continues to contribute to the continued survival of Vincentians.







