The Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival held their 2020 awards this morning

The Ministry of Culture will continue to create opportunities for Vincentians to be engaged in all areas of the performing arts.

The commitment was given by Officer in Administrative Control at the Department of culture, Maxine Browne.

She was speaking at the 2020 Awards of the Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival this morning at the Methodist Church Hall.

Six individuals received special recognition at this morning’s Awards Ceremony.

They are Hyacinth Edwards from Layou Government School; Juanita Adams – Pamelus Burke Government School; Roslyn Johnny – South Rivers Methodist School; Brian Dabreo – Colonarie Government School; Ingrid Lavia and Devon Child – Owia Government School.

Jefaun Duncan from the Fair Hall Government School was named Princess of PRISPAF and Seaca John of Paget Farm Government School – Prince of PRISPAF.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related