Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Vincentians can expect to see some developments to take place in the area of housing.

Dr. Gonsalves was at the time speaking on NBC Radio Face to Face program on Wednesday.

He said the country has made significant strides in the area of housing since his government assumed office in 2009 and it will continue to do so in this area.







