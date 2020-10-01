Voters across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to vote for the political party which has their best interest at heart, on Election Day

The encouragement came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the third Virtual Public Meeting hosted by the Unity Labour Party (ULP), last night on its Social Media Platforms.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the ULP continues to implement programs and policies which further the vision of development for Vincentians.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that the ULP administration will continue its quest, to build a modern economy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







