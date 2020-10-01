The St.Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is advising residents across the country to expect some showers and thunderstorms today, as a result of unstable conditions due to a trough system coupling with a tropical wave across the island chain.

The Met Office says showers and thunderstorm activity could become heavy, with squally conditions possible across St.Vincent and the Grenadines this afternoon.

It says significant rainfall accumulations are very likely, and persons are advised to take precautions in areas prone to flash-flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams.

According to the Met officials, showers and thunderstorm activity could continue into tomorrow, but moderate/ thick haze due to Sahara dust concentrations can be expected by evening. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms inter-mixed with hazy conditions can be expected on Saturday.

Residents are asked to note that the St.Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service may issue a Flash-Flood watch/warning at short notice.

Small- craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal east north – easterly sea swells and gusty winds, gradually decreasing Friday.







