A student of the Girls High School is the top performer in this year’s Caribbean Examinations Council Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examinations (CSEC)
The Ministry of Education says
- Paige Cadogan (Girls’ High School) – sat 15 subjects; obtained 14 grade ones and 1 grade two.
There were also outstanding performances from
- Zowie Bullock (Girls’ High School) – sat 13 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones.
- Denisha Parsons (Girls’ High School) – sat 13 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones.
- Jaynika Williams (Girls’ High School) – sat 13 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones.
According to the Ministry, approximately 81.86% of the subject entries were awarded Grades I – III. The corresponding figure in 2019 was 74.33% and 74.67% in 2018.
This year, 22.09% of the passes were at Grade I level, 37.62% at Grade II and 40.30% at Grade III. Last year’s figures were 15.62% at Grade I, 38.53% at Grade II and 45.85% at Grade III.