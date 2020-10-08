An Official Funeral will be held here next week for the late Alphonso Dennie, former Member of the House of Assembly (1972-1979).

A release from the Agency for Public Information, API, says the body of the late Alphonso Dennie will lie at the House of Assembly Chamber, at the Court House in Kingstown, on Monday 12th October, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The Funeral Service will take place at the Methodist Church, Kingstown at 2:00 p.m.

Family members will view the body at the House of Assembly from 10:45 – 11:00 a.m.

From 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m, the body will be viewed by Her Excellency the Governor-General Dame Susan Dougan; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Carlos James; Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday; Members of Parliament; former Members of Parliament; the Judiciary, Members of the Diplomatic Corps; and Visiting Dignitaries.

Members of the public will view the body at the Assembly Chamber from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.







