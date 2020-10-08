The Ministry of Agriculture today commenced the registration process for the 2021 season of the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program, also known as the Canadian Farm Workers program.

The local Co-ordinator of the Program, Sherry Dennie-Edwards told NBC News, this country has been participating in the Canadian Farm Workers program for more than forty years as local Farmers are recruited to work in Canada.

Mrs. Dennie Edwards said persons who have not applied before, are being encouraged to apply for the next Season.

Mrs. Dennie-Edwards said persons selected for possible deployment to Canada, will be required to undergo a period of training.







