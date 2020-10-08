Forecaster at the Meteorological Service of the Argyle International Airport, Gregory Cato, has urged Vincentians not to take the rainfall associated with tropical waves for granted, as it can pose a serious threat to life and property.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this week, Mr. Cato said even a 10-percent chance of rainfall requires vigilance.

Mr. Cato said a number of areas have been impacted by adverse weather conditions, in recent weeks.

He stressed that persons must remain alert, as the last two months of the Hurricane Season are usually the wettest.







