Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince said major upgrades will soon be carried out on a number of Primary and Secondary Schools across the country.

Minister Prince gave the assurance, during his address at the official opening of the Biabou Early Childhood Development Centre last week.

The Centre was constructed at a cost of 1.2 million dollars, with funding from the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Development Bank. The project was implemented by the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF).

Minister Prince outlined a number of schools which will soon be upgraded.







