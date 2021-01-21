The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has spent a significant amount of money to address the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic

A significant amount of money has been spent by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to address the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, who was speaking during a Virtual Consultation on Agriculture on NBC Radio last night.

He said because of the pandemic, 2020 was a difficult year in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar says a plan is being developed for the protection of the Agriculture Sector in light of the threat posed by the La Soufriere Volcano.

The consultation also featured Budget Director, Ken Morris and Acting Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs.







