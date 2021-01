West Indies lost the first One Day International Cricket match by 6 wickets with 97 balls remaining at Dhaka, Bangladesh today.

The scores: West Indies 122 off 32.2-overs; (Kyle Mayers 40. Rovman Powell 28, captain, Jason Mohammad 17, Andre McCarthy 12; Shakib Al Hasan 4 for 8, Hasan Mahmud 3 for 28, MUS-TAFI-ZUR Rahman 2 for 20).

Shakib Al Hasan was named Player of the Match.

Bangladesh lead the 3-match series 1-0. The second match is scheduled for tomorrow also at Dhaka, Bangladesh.







