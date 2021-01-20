The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will be conducting strategic and targeted patrols during the upcoming holiday weekend

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to Vincentians to exercise restraint during the upcoming holiday weekend, and to stay at home as much as possible

The appeal comes in the wake of an announcement this week by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves that Friday January 22nd and Monday January 25th have been declared National Holidays, for Public Health reasons.

In a release issued today, the Police urged members of the public to continue to be responsible citizens by adhering to the protocols that have been established here to protect citizens and visitors and to reduce the spread of Covid 19.

The release noted that it is customary for Vincentians to engage in various social events/activities on public holidays. However, it said in light of the current rise in cases of COVID-9, and the need for physical distancing and social hygiene; the Police Force is encouraging citizens to stay at home during the extended weekend.

The Police says they would be conducting strategic and targeted patrols to ensure that there is no playing of amplified music in public or private places; that there are no mass gatherings of persons on beaches, or other social events including river cooks, picnics, etc; and that Social and physical distancing are practiced

The Police will also be seeking to ensure that Motorists and commuters are adhering to the protocols with regard to public transportation and the number of passengers riding in omnibuses; that there are no boat rides or excursions; and that quarantined persons remain at their designated places of confinement at all times.







