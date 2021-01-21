The National Accreditation Board of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Area Network for Quality Assurance in Tertiary Education (CANQATE) will be hosting a lecture tonight

The third in a series of lectures titled “Advancing the Caribbean Narrative of Strength in Diversity – The Role of Higher Education” will be presented tonight.

The lecture is organized by the National Accreditation Board of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Area Network for Quality Assurance in Tertiary Education (CANQATE).

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will present the lecture from seven tonight via Zoom

This presentation is intended to share experiences and offer suggestions on how Caribbean nations may capitalize or are capitalizing on the diversity to provide inclusive, equitable quality education to the citizens of the region in our continued quest to influence quality in higher education internationally.

The Lecture series is being presented in lieu of hosting the annual CANQATE Conference which was cancelled in October 2020 given the ongoing COVID pandemic.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was expected to host the conference.

CANQATE works to promote capacity building among countries and institutions of higher education.

The National Accreditation Board of St. Vincent & the Grenadines is a member of CANQATE







