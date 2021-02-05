Minister responsible for the Public Service Frederick Stevenson has said that steps are to be taken this year, to transform and modernize the Public Service, as part of the ongoing effort to enhance efficiency.

Minister Stevenson made the announcement, as he contributed to debate on the 2021 National Budget in Parliament on Thursday.

He said one of the initiatives to be undertaken is the re-introduction of an appropriate appraisal system for the Public Service. Minister Stevenson also said that counselling and guidance will also be provided for Public Servants who need support.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

