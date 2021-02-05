St.Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded 103 new cases of COVID-19

103 new cases of Covid 19 were confirmed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, from samples collected between January 21st and February 3rd .

The Health Services Sub-Committee says all of the new cases were detected during contact tracing, routine screening and testing of persons with flu symptoms and that many of the cases are clustered in families and small social groups including patrons of gambling sheds and rum shops. There are now 1021 local cases of COVID-19.

Thirty-nine (39) persons have been cleared, bringing the number of total recoveries to Three hundred and seventy seven (377). Seven Hundred and ninety (790) cases remain active and three (3) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, one hundred and seventy (1,170) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020. All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases currently in quarantine, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing and frequent hand washing, or sanitization, to reduce the likelihood of being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.







