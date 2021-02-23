Six new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Six new cases of Covid 19 were recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from patients seen on February 21st and 22nd.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says three (3) cases are from rapid antigen tests done on persons seeking care at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Sunday February 21st, bringing to four (4) the total number of positive cases for that day. Only sixteen (16) PCR samples were collected and tested on Sunday 21st. All were negative.

The other three (3) new positive cases, also from rapid antigen tests, were done on Monday 22nd. At the time of preparation of this release there was no additional information on samples received and processed for February 22nd.

Ten (10) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eight hundred and forty-five (845). Six hundred and sixty (660) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, five hundred and eleven (1511) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, practice physical distancing, sanitize hands and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







