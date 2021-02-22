Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver a guest lecture at the University of Guyana on the topic, “Globalization: Regional and International perspectives” tomorrow.

The lecture will introduce the concept of globalization and give an exploration of the topic by identifying its benefits, challenges and impact on communities.

Organizers say attendees will consider collectively and individually how globalization might be addressed in the Caribbean region and in their respective communities.

Presentations will also be made by Professor Edward Greene – Chancellor at University of Guyana and Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin – Vice Chancellor at University of Guyana.

The Lecture will be held via Zoom from six tomorrow evening and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

