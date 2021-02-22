SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL COURSE

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Sports Department and the Lenny Taylor Football will hold 32-hour Youth Football Coaching Certificate Course for full time students of the College and specially invited participants.

The Course comprises eighteen hours of theoretical classes and fourteen hours of practical sessions with phase one from Friday to 30th March. At the completion of the course, each successful participant will receive a Youth Football Coaching Certificate and three academic credits.

Director of the Course, Lenny Taylor said that the need for coaching development programmes was quite evident across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He noted that over the years, the performance of national teams had fallen across all levels and genders because they were under-prepared in many areas.

Taylor also said that it was imperative to develop programs to lift the standard of the game across St Vincent and the Grenadines, and to introduce a unified national program, in which all coaches were guided and made to follow the same coaching plan.



Sports Coordinator of the St Vincent and Grenadines Community College, Roxell John revealed that the Course was a product of over eight months of planning, and demonstrated that the College could be much more than a pathway to the traditional academic areas of study.

The course will be delivered free of cost by Taylor, a USA Soccer certified Level ‘A’ Coach; US Soccer Federation ‘B’ License Coach, Stacy Wilson, US Soccer Federation ‘C’ License Coach, Ria Denny, English F.A. International License Coach, Donald Chin-Loy, and Roxell John, a CONCACAF Event Manager and Venue Coordinator.







