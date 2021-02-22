Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will address a Virtual Meeting of the United Nations Security Council tomorrow.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the theme of the meeting is “Addressing Climate-related risks to International Peace and Security”

The meeting will be chaired by British Prime Minister and is set to begin at 9:30 tomorrow morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is scheduled to make his address between 10 and 10:45 am local time and will be aired live on NBC Radio

The objective of the meeting is to discuss the role of the Security Council, Member States and the UN in addressing future threats to international peace and security posed by climate change, including through sustained and systematic consideration of related conflict risk, peacebuilding approaches and support for adaptation and resilience in climate-vulnerable settings.







