NEMO will be conducting a drive through in the Rose Hall community today to update residents on the state of La Soufrière Volcano

Monitoring of activity at La Soufriere Volcano is continuing.

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, says due to the overcast conditions and very high winds over the last few days, it was not possible for the drone flight to be conducted in order to make visual observations of the conditions inside the volcano and survey the new dome.

However, NEMO says satellite images of La Soufriere Volcano taken on February 17, 2021 confirm that the new dome continues to grow slowly.

Meanwhile, NEMO staff will be conducting a drive through in the Rose Hall Community today. The purpose of the drive-through is to update residents on the state of La Soufrière Volcano, and to provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

NEMO is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.







