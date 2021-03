ROAD SAFETY WORLD CRICKET SERIES

Sri Lanka Legends continued their unbeaten run in the Road Safety Cricket Series Twenty/20, beating Bangladesh Legends by 6 wickets with 75 balls remaining at Raipur, India on Sunday.

The scores: England Legends 78 for 9 off 20-overs; (Chris Tremlett 22, Jim Troughton 18; captain, Tillakaratne Dilshan 4 for 6, Rangana Herath 2 for 17).

Sri Lanka Legends 81 for 4 off 7.3-overs; (captain, Tillakaratne Dilshan 61 not out; Monty Panesar 4 for 26).

Today, West Indies Legends will square-off with England Legends.







