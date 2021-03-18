The Ministry of Health is aiming to vaccinate 70-thousand people here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over a seven month period.

This is according to Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince.

He was responding to a question from the Opposition about the Government’s plan for the vaccination of the population of St. Vincent and the Grenadines against the COVID-19 Virus.

Minister Prince noted that the National Vaccination Deployment plan was developed by the Technical Working Group to guide the procurement, storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in SVG.







