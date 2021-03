The Government and the Grenadines is moving forward with the second phase of the Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring System Project.

Desiree Armstrong of the Information Technology Services Division in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology provided an update on progress to date, during NBC’s Interface programme this morning.

Miss Armstrong said the project has several elements.

Photo by: Searchlight newspaper







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print