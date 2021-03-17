KFC SVG TENNIS ASSOCIATION RESULTS

Last weekend’s KFC Heroes Tennis Tournament was captured by Ethan Kent, Danelle Kennedy, Jaiden Bowens, Yasmine Sandy and Tahj Ballantyne at the National Tennis Centre in Villa

Kent won the Boys Under-10 Singles Title with a 5-4, 1-4, 10-8 victory over Mathew Clarke.

Danelle Kennedy defeated Rolene Sam 4-1, 4-2, and then beat Louykia Primraz 4-1, 4-0 to emerge Girls Under-10 Champion.

Jaiden Bowens took the Boys Under-14 Title after a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Vova Zhuralvov.

Yasmine Sandy emerged Women’s Open Champion by beating Janelle Humphrey 6-1, 6-0 in the Final.

Tahj Ballantyne took the Men’s Open Singles Title with a 9-2 win over Alberto Cornwall. 27 players competed in the Tournament.







