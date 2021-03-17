SVG TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENTS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association will, on 20th March begin a Table Tennis series called “The Table Tennis Stars Tournaments” aimed at keeping the top players active during the COVID-19 Pandemic in the event that they are required to compete at the regional and international levels.

The Tournaments will involve the top six Men’s players, the top two Women‘s players, plus two other players of choice from the different Table Tennis Academies and Schools throughout the Island.

Matches will be played at 10:00 in the morning at the NDP Headquarters at Richmond Hill in Kingstown; the Rodney Caruth Table Tennis School in Bequia; the West St. George Secondary School at Belair; and the Adams Table Tennis Club at Troumaca.







