ROAD SAFETY WORLD CRICKET SERIES

West Indies Legends defeated England Legends by 5 wickets in India yesterday to advance to the semi-finals of the Road Safety Cricket Series Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament.

The scores: England Legends 186 for 3 off 20-overs; (Phil Mustard 57, Owais Shah 53 not out, Kevin Pietersen 38, Jim Troughton 22; Dwayne Smith 2 for 31).

The West Indies Legends 187 for 5 off 20-overs; (Dwayne Smith 58, Narsingh Deonarine 53 not out, Kirk Edwards 34; Chris Tremlett 2 for 37, James Tredwell 2 for 35).

India Legends and West Indies Legends will meet in the first semi-final today.







