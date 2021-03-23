Persons are being advised to refrain from visiting the La Soufriere Volcano

Vincentians have again been warned of the dangers of visiting La Soufriere Volcano at this time.

The warning came from Geologist Professor Richard Robertson, during NBC’s Face to Face Programme on Monday.

Professor Robertson noted that persons who venture towards this area face serious risk. He said persons who venture up to the volcano can also endanger the lives of others.

The team of Scientists monitoring the ongoing effusive eruption of the volcano has indicated that gases coming from the new dome are acidic and can possibly cause respiratory harm to human beings.

They can also possibly cause unconsciousness and difficulty breathing. The gases can also have a corrosive effect on the skin and eyes, even with short exposure.







