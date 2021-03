Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince has highlighted the importance of having a safe and reliable water supply, when tackling outbreaks of disease.

He made the point in a radio address to mark World Water Day, which was observed yesterday, Monday March 22nd, with the theme: Valuing Water.

Minister Prince appealed to Vincentians to do more to conserve this precious resource.

